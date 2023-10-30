Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Green Park Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Police Department detectives have arrested 17-year-old Rueben Lopez following a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday night.

According to CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Green Park Drive in reference to a shooting with injuries on Saturday, Oct. 28 around 11:49 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found multiple gunshot victims and began providing life-saving measures to each victim. Medics transported a 31-year-old black male to a local hospital with critical but stable injuries. Another medic unit transported an 18-year-old black female to a local hospital with critical but stable injuries," stated Officer Collier in a CCPD Blotter post.

A 15-year-old Hispanic female was treated at the scene for a bullet that grazed her, however, she was not transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives with a Criminal Investigation Division determined that the 31-year-old male victim who was shot attempted to break up a fight between an 18-year-old male and Lopez. Lopez opened fire and according to witnesses, there were numerous juveniles in the area wearing Halloween costumes for a party.

"On Sunday, Oct. 29, detectives secured two warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, first bond amounting to $500,000 and second bond amounting $250,000, for Rueben Lopez," stated CCPD officials.

Lopez was located on the 1400 block of Dodd Street and was transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

Officials say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

