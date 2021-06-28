Watch
Summer youth programs return to Corpus Christi Athletic Club

Summer youth programs are back in Corpus Christi
Athletic Club
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 08:26:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Athletic Club is opening its doors as early as 5:00 a.m. during the week to help you stay cool and enjoy some indoor activities.

Children from ages 3 to 16 can take part in one of seven different camps happening now through July 2021.

This includes the summer skills camp, group swim lessons, gymnastics, and cheerleading camp.

Organizers say they are excited to welcome back to youth programs after everything was canceled last year. In addition, sign-ups are back to normal.

If you are interested in learning more about the youth programs this summer, click here.

