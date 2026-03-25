KINGSVILLE, Tx — The WellMed clinic in Kingsville closed its doors March 20, leaving many in the community shocked and searching for new healthcare options.

It is the second clinic to close in the area in just the past few months, following the closure of the Sister Elizabeth Smith clinic in October.

Sudden WellMed closure in Kingsville shocks patients across the area

Some patients recently received letters about the closure.

"I was actually shocked. I found out the day that it closed," said Mary Ann Sanchez, a Kingsville resident.

"They closed it, and that's just not right," said Baldemar Gonzales, a Kingsville resident. "We weren't informed."

KRIS 6 News reached out to WellMed about the sudden closure and received the following:

We remain deeply committed to delivering high-quality, affordable care to the patients and communities we serve. Recent cuts in health care funding, including significant adjustments to Medicare reimbursement models, have required difficult decisions and changes to our business. We are supporting patients through this transition to ensure they continue receiving the care they need, including proactive outreach to check on patient needs, support access to medications and offer virtual, telephonic or home visits as appropriate. Patients are being supported through nearby WellMed clinics in the surrounding areas, and a new recommended partner clinic in Kingsville will be opening shortly to support a smooth, uninterrupted transition in care. We are also supporting affected team members with job placement resources and will redeploy our talent to suitable open roles within the company.







Gonzales noted the difficulty of traveling outside the city for care.

"We would have to transfer to a doctor in Corpus, and with gas prices going up, it's hard to go to Corpus all the time," Gonzales said.

Neighbors echoed concerns about the overall state of healthcare in Kingsville.

"You have to wait weeks to get an appointment," said Maria Guadalupe Ortiz, a Kingsville resident. "Then you get the appointment, and you have to sit there three or four hours by the time they see you."

"We need more doctors, and we need more health facilities," said Mary Esther Perez, a Kingsville resident.

However, some residents said they are satisfied with their current care but acknowledged the difficulty others face.

"We need more doctors who will accept Medicare and Medicaid," said Gloria Daniels, a Kingsville resident.

Former WellMed patients are now exploring other options.

"As soon as I get home, I'm going to call again and see if I can get an appointment for next week," said Juanita Kolodzie, a Bishop resident who traveled to Kingsville specifically for WellMed.

"I went to Castaneda Care. They took care of me. I had no problems," Sanchez said.

"I'm going to see which doctor will take me, because there are doctors that are full," Gonzales said. "It's just tough."

WellMed's notice posted on its building states that as of March 20, Miguel Elizondo, M.D., will become the new primary care provider. Dr. Elizondo is part of the WellMed network. The clinic is located at 1921 E. King Ave., Kingsville, Texas 78363. The phone number is (361) 991-8000.

Additionally, KRIS 6 News reached out to Judge Rudy Madrid for a statement on healthcare access in the area and an update on the Sister Elizabeth Smith clinic, but has not received a response.