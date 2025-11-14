Subcontractor dies after falling from 60-foot catwalk at Corpus Christi's Selena Auditorium

4:20 pm UPDATE -

Yesterday, a tragic accident involving a Hilliard Center subcontractor occurred during load in for an event. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. We are cooperating with all requests for information and will continue to provide any assistance necessary to maintain a safe work environment. Events at the venue are proceeding as scheduled. Hilliard Center spokesperson

____________________________

12:35 PM UPDATE- The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 63-year-old Anthony Alcazar.

____________________________

ORIGINAL:

A subcontractor working at the Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital on Thursday after falling from a 60-foot catwalk, according to City Manager Peter Zanoni.

The man, who was in his 60s and worked for Antares Staging and Rigging, died Thursday afternoon at the hospital.

The city's risk management manager, Gilbert Sanchez, said the catwalk had guardrails on only one side. The man was not wearing a harness, as OSHA standards would have required.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details about the circumstances of the fall have been released.

