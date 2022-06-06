Students learn leadership skills through Youth Government Academy program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at West Oso High School are learning all about government and leadership this week.

Monday kicked off the Youth Government Academy.

The four-day program gives students an opportunity to learn how their local government works, and get them interested in working in law enforcement, or any type of leadership position.

This year, juniors and seniors from West Oso were chosen to take part in the program.

"This is where our children, our students, and our future leaders are coming from," AFT President Nancy Vera, who attended Monday's event, said. "We're most excited because they bring us hope for a better tomorrow."

Over the next few days, students will visit the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Corpus Christi Police Department, and other offices, where they'll meet with several elected officials.