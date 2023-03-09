Students from Barnes Elementary School learn beyond science

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, students at Barnes Elementary School had a day packed with fun and learning where they took part in hands-on science experiments.

A part of the S.T.E.A.M. program at Barnes, the event gave students a chance to participate in intellectual activities all without having to leave their school.

S.T.E.A.M. fields are the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. S.T.E.A.M. is designed to integrate S.T.E.M. subjects with arts subjects into various relevant education disciplines.

Cindy Ortiz, the second grade teacher at the school said, "Instead of going on 35 field trips, we bring the 35 field trips to our school for our students to have hands on science experiences.”

Student's were able to engage with one another, and learn about different reptiles and wild life in the Costal Bend.