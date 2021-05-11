Students caught hazing at Orange Grove HS; OGISD responds

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — After an investigation involving school administrators and local police, the Orange Grove Independent School District has determined that a small group of students were recently involved in hazing and bullying at Orange Grove High School.

According to Orange Grove superintendent Randy Hoyer, district officials were notified of the “inappropriate behavior” last week, and “immediately” contacted authorities. After further investigation, they were able to narrow down the students involved in the behavior.

“OGISD believes that this behavior is completely unacceptable and school consequences have been assigned to those students involved. Hazing/bullying at any level will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the district will increase efforts both in supervision of students and in communicating with students about the dangers of hazing/bullying,” Hoyer said in an emailed statement to parents.

KRIS 6 News received reports of the possible hazing last week. At the time, officials told us reports of “inappropriate behavior” were being investigated, but they couldn't provide additional details.

The school district says no other information will be released due to confidentiality concerns.