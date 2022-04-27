Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students across the state show off their skills at Agricultural Mechanics Show

Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 20:59:36-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — High School students from across the state paid a visit to Kingsville to show off their building skills.

It was part of Texas A&M University-Kingsville's Agricultural Mechanics Show.

Every year, students come out to showcase projects they built over the school year.

KRIS 6 News caught up with a team from Grand Prairie who re-built a massive tractor.

"Experience is the best teacher," said Jose Pedroza, a student with Dubiski Career High School. "So, being able to rebuild something like this and come out to these types of shows to show it to people and being able to show people the 800 hours we spent on this tractor is a nice experience."

"Before, I didn't know the difference between a wrench and a ratchet," said Elizabeth Cardenas, another student with Dubiski High. "This experience taught me so much. I'm so grateful to be a part of this team."

Students from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley came out to Tuesday's event to participate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education