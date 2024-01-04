Strong odor plagues Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you live in the Coastal Bend and woke up to a funny smell Thursday morning, you weren't alone.

The newsroom received dozens of calls from Rockport to Riviera about a foul ammonia-like odor in the air.

KRIS 6 reached out to emergency management officials in several counties including San Patricio and Nueces Counties. They told us they were looking into the source of the smell. Rumors about a train derailment causing the odor have been circulating on social media but officials confirm that it is not the cause.

We have also reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to see if they've received any reports and they are investigating the foul smell. We are still waiting to hear back from them as well.

KRIS 6 News will stay on top of this issue and will have more information for you as it becomes available.