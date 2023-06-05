Street closures and traffic impacts listed for the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are several street closures along some busy city streets that will impact motorists and pedestrians this upcoming week.

"These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances," said city officials.

According to city officials, work zone safety is very important.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Gollihar Road - Bernadino Street to Prescott Street

A contractor for the City will begin temporary road closure on Gollihar Road from Bernadino Street to Prescott Street beginning June 1. The work will continue during the summer break.

Hearn Road – Callicoatte Road- to the Dead End

A contractor for the City will temporarily close Hearn Road from Callicoatte Road to the Dead End beginning on May 30.

Junior Beck Road – Bear Lane to Old Brownsville Road (Bond 2018)

During this Phase 2 of the project, Junior Beck Road will be temporarily converted to one-way traffic in the southbound direction from Bear Lane towards Old Brownsville Road. The Corporate Drive intersection at Junior Beck will be temporarily closed for this phase. Residents will continue to have local access from South Padre Island Drive (SPID) Access Road. Wayfinding and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists to their destinations. The temporary one-way and intersection closure is expected to last several months.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

Construction on Staples Street has moved to the next phase. Traffic has shifted to the east side onto the newly constructed roadway. Traffic will continue to travel in one lane in each direction. The center-turn lane will continue to be closed during this phase of construction.

Wooldridge Road – Everhart Road to Cascade Drive (Bond 2018)

Contractors for the City are reconstructing Wooldridge Road between Everhart Road and Cascade Drive as part of the City’s 2018 Bond Package. A temporary full street closure of Wooldridge Road, between Everhart Road and St. Andrews Drive, will be in place. Motorists will have local access up to the closure, and detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Motorists using Wooldridge Road as part of their daily commute are advised to seek alternate routes on Holly Road and Saratoga Boulevard via Everhart Road or Staples Street.

Waldron Road – South Padre Island Drive and Purdue Road (Bond 2020)

Waldron Road is restricted to two lanes between Don Patricio Road and Graham Road.

Wildcat Drive – Northwest Boulevard to Teague Lane (Bond 2020)

Traffic on Wildcat Drive is restricted to one-way only in the northbound direction from Northwest Boulevard (FM624) to Teague Lane. Southbound traffic is detoured to use IH-69 southbound Access Road, and Northwest Boulevard, to access the school and business along the one-way work zone on Wildcat Drive. The one-way northbound traffic pattern, and detour, are anticipated to last for the duration of phase 1, which is expected to last several months.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Ayers Street – Norton Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Southgate Drive to Watson Street. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Side streets intersecting with the proposed work zone may experience a brief temporary street closure to allow contractors to perform maintenance work. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Ayers Street – Horne Road to Gollihar Road

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Horne Road to Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Baldwin Boulevard – at Naples Street Intersection

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW)is making waterline improvements to an existing waterline on Baldwin Boulevard. Work at this location will be done in two phases. The first phase is exploratory work to verify the materials needed to make improvements. The second phase is the actual construction of proposed improvements. During both phases, the contractor for CCW will implement a temporary intersection closure at Naples Street along with lane closures on Baldwin Boulevard. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Caldwell Street – Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Chaparral Street – Coopers Alley Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities on South Chaparral Street at the intersection of Coopers Alley. The contractor will temporarily close Coopers Alley to Eastbound traffic from South Chapparal Street to North Mesquite Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Cimarron Boulevard – York Crossing Boulevard to Queen Bess Drive

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, a contractor for private development will start constructing new utilities across Cimarron Boulevard. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor is implementing temporary lane closures for both directions of Cimarron, reducing traffic to one for each direction and establishing a two-way traffic pattern on the southbound travel lanes.

As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will shift the two-way traffic pattern to the northbound travel lanes.

Construction warning signs will advise motorist of the lane closures and traffic patterns ahead. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last two weeks.

Denver Avenue – Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Denver Avenue. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor implements temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Rossiter Street and Cordulla Street. Side streets intersecting phase 1 construction limits will also temporarily close between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will implement temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Cordulla Street and Ropes Street. The temporary street closure will include the closure of Ropes Street between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Elizabeth Street – 11th and 12th Street Intersection

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is repairing a wastewater lift station between 11th Street and 12th Street, near the intersection of Elizabeth Street. The contractor is positioning pumps at Elizabeth Street for a temporary bypass line across the intersection. The contractor is implementing a temporary intersection closure to protect the bypass line during repairs. Motorists will continue to have local access up to the closure. A detour will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hewit Drive – Hewit Drive Loop

A Corpus Christi Water Department contractor is repairing a utility line in a utility easement that runs perpendicular to Hewit Drive. During construction, contractors will implement a daily one-lane flagger operation where the existing utility easement intersects with Hewit Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Kinney Street – North Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Kinney Street. The contractor will temporarily close Kinney Street from North Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Kostoryz Road – Holly Road Intersection

On Wednesday, June 7, a contractor for AT&T is implementing a temporary intersection closure at Kostoryz Road Holly Road intersection to perform duct bank maintenance and install new fiber cable along Kostoryz Road. All directions approaching the intersection will be reduced to one lane and forced to turn right at the intersection. Construction warning signs will be in place advising traffic of the lane closures ahead. Residential and business access will be maintained at all times during construction. Utility upgrades are expected to last one day. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Water Street – Kinney Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along North Water Street at the Kinney Street intersection. The contractor will implement lane reductions on North Water Street approaching Kinney Street and restrict turns at this intersection. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Nicklaus Lane – Arron Drive to Boros Drive

A Corpus Christi Water Department contractor is repairing a utility line in a utility easement that runs perpendicular to Nicklaus Lane between Saratoga Boulevard and Boros Drive. During construction, contractors will implement a daily one-lane flagger operation where the existing utility easement intersects with Nicklaus Lane and Boros Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Ocean Drive – Ayers Street to Elizabeth Street

A contractor for AT&T is installing underground facilities along Ocean Drive. Construction activities on both sides of Ocean Drive will be completed from behind the sidewalk, so no lane, or sidewalk, closures are required. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Ocean Drive – Hewit Drive Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing a new concrete foundation and conduit to replace a fallen streetlight. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures in both directions of Ocean Drive. Construction warning signs will be in place advising traffic of the lane closures ahead. Construction is expected to last several weeks. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Park Avenue – South Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Park Avenue. The contractor will implement a temporary full street closure of Park Avenue from South Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Rodd Field Road – Presidents Drive to Yorktown Boulevard

A contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is constructing driveway approaches to a new bus stop on Rodd Field Road. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary lane closures in the southbound direction of Rodd Field Road. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Shoreline Boulevard – Park Avenue to Born Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Shoreline Boulevard. The contractor will implement temporary lane reductions along both directions of Shoreline Boulevard. Work at this location is expected to last several months. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

South Chaparral Street – Coopers Alley Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities on South Chaparral Street at the intersection of Coopers Alley. The contractor will temporarily close Coopers Alley to Eastbound traffic from South Chapparal Street to North Mesquite Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Water Street – Park Avenue to Broadway Court

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along South Water Street. The contractor will implement lane reductions on Water Street from Park Avenue to Broadway Court. Side streets intersecting the work zone may experience temporary intersection closures or movement restrictions. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive



A contractor for private development is constructing a dedicated left turn lane on Yorktown Boulevard. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary left lane closures in both directions of Yorktown Boulevard. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.