Street closures ahead of Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

KRIS file photo
The mayor's Big Bang Celebration will be held from July 2-4.
The Big Bang Celebration will take in Corpus Christi over the Fourth of July weekend
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Various streets will be closed to prepare for the Mayor's 44th annual Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Celebration.

The closures go into effect at at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Here's what drivers need to know:

• North Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed.
• South Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed.
o South Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37.
• Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street.
• Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.
• Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street.
• Existing ONE-WAY streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure.
• Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street.
• There will be parking restrictions at various locations where "NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT" signage is posted.
North Beach Area: At 7:00 p.m. or as directed by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
• SB US 181 "Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach" Exit will be Closed.

Parking near the event and along surrounding streets will either be prohibited or limited to provide a pedestrian safe environment for patrons.

The public should expect to see NO PARKING signage in place by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.
Enforcement of these parking restrictions will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.
The public is also encouraged to use the free RTA Park and Ride service.
The pickup site will be the City Hall parking lot, and the drop-off site will be at Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. The hours of operation are from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show.

