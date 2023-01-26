Steady progress being made on Yorktown Mud Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Steady progress is being made to repair the Yorktown Mud Bridge.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, it shut down Dec. 12 when a sinkhole was discovered.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, the city's public works director said TXDOT finished assessing the damage under water. No major issues were found underneath the mud line and city officials will review the final report once they receive it.

Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said things appear to be moving steady.

Crews are expected to work longer hours and have started repairs on the Flour Bluff side of the bridge as they make their way towards Rodd Field Road.

De La Garza said crews are chipping away at concrete and doing repairs as they wait for fiber material to fix the columns of the bridge.

Those materials are expected to arrive within two to three weeks. In the mean time, crews are also making other improvements in the area.

"We're taking advantage of being inside these closures," De La Garza said. "As everyone knows, a lot of Yorktown (Bridge) has potholes or edge drop offs that need to be repaired. So, within the road closure we're going to do road repairs now that we're there and bring that up to par."

De La Garza said they will also upgrade the metal beam guard fence that was found to be rusted and corroded.

Drivers will also notice a brand new surface, markers and signage. City officials said this will not impact the expected timeframe for the bridge to be complete, which is set for early April.

TXDOT is expected to completely replace the bridge in 2025. The cost to fix the bridge will come from the city's storm water budget and will range between $2.5 and $3 million.