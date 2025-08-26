State officials call meeting on Inner Harbor desal project; council vote delayed

A key vote on the controversial Inner Harbor desalination project was expected Tuesday, but city council members have postponed it until next week.

The delay comes just one day after Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn met with top state leaders in Austin to discuss the project’s future.

According to Vaughn, the meeting was called by state officials and organized by State Representative Todd Hunter. At the table were the governor’s chief of staff, Senators Adam and Juan Hinojosa, Representative Denise Villalobos, and Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

“I think they wanted to know what was going on in Corpus,” Vaughn said. “Are we for desal? Of course — it just depends on the cost.”

The Inner Harbor plant remains in early design — just 10% complete — but its estimated cost has already climbed to $1.2 billion, dividing the council and raising concerns about affordability.

“We basically told them, we need more money,” Vaughn said of the Austin meeting. "They just kind of looked at us — but I think they’re going to look at it.”

Vaughn said she also updated the state on other water projects the city is entertaining, including the Evangeline groundwater deal.

“One of them said, ‘It’s nice you have all those options — most cities don’t,’” she recalled.

Despite the Austin talks, Vaughn says her position on the Inner Harbor project hasn’t changed.

“I’m not going to support a desal project that costs $1.2 billion. Our citizens can’t afford it,” she said. “If they want it so bad and it’s for industry — I support industry — but have them help pay for it.”

Vaughn said another meeting with state leaders is tentatively set for next week, though no date has been confirmed.

The city council is now expected to vote on Inner Harbor funding next Tuesday.

Mayor Guajardo declined to comment. Representative Hunter did not respond to our request for comment.

