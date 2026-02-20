St. Pius X Catholic School cheers on former student Hannah Bilka as she competes in Olympic women's hockey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at St. Pius X Catholic School erupted in cheers as they watched one of their own compete for Olympic gold in women's hockey.

The school gathered to support Hannah Bilka, who represented Team USA in the women's hockey final against Canada. Bilka attended St. Pius back in 2007, making her Olympic journey especially meaningful for the current students and staff.

"USA, USA, USA" and "Go Hannah, Go Hannah" chants echoed through the hallways as students watched the game together.

Former teacher Chris Bryan, who taught Bilka years ago, organized a viewing party for her classroom of 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Bryan wasn't surprised by Bilka's Olympic success.

"It didn't surprise me that she was there. She was a go-getter and you know you have to be a go-getter to push yourself to that level. Really, really proud of her," Bryan said.

The excitement was contagious among the young students, with some already dreaming of following in Bilka's footsteps.

"I wanna be like her when we grow up," said Emma Valdez, a student at St. Pius X Catholic School.

Bryan sees the viewing experience as more than just entertainment for her students.

"They are starting to get into it too which is really important because who knows we may have a future Olympian here with us," she said.

When asked what message she would send to Bilka if she could see the broadcast, student Emma Valdez had a simple but heartfelt response: "I love you."

School officials say Bilka serves as an inspiration and proof that big dreams can start right in the Coastal Bend at St. Pius X Catholic School.

