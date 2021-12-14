St. James Kindergartners make blankets for young cancer patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a tradition at St. James Episcopal School in Corpus Christi that goes back at least 20 years. The Kindergarten scholars hand-make blankets to give to kids battling cancer at Driscoll Children's Hopsital.

"First, we cut a square around it (the fabric)," said Kindergartner Jackson Hunt.

Twenty-eight blankets were made, by little hands, with the help of Jaguar parents if needed.

Elenor Barker, also a Kinder scholar, told us how she made her blanket.

"We crossed them and put the front side over in the hole" she says as she takes one end of the fabric and puts it over the other.

"The reason we do this is to teach the children to focus on giving and the joy of giving and to reflect upon Jesus' birth and the Lord's gift to us" says Elena Harms, Kinder teacher.

Kindergarten teacher Sonia Hall said, "we talk about our big idea this whole month is the idea of giving. The gift of giving and how do we give back when we receive so much."

After the blankets are made, they are given to 3rd grade scholar Kanon Brown. The scholars have given the blankets to him the last few years, and he and his family transport the warm blankets to the Oncology wing at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Brown and his family do this because they know what it's like to be in the hospital.

Kanon was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 3-years-old.

"What do you remember about being in the hospital?," asked KRIS 6's Katia Uriarte.

"I remember it being a little bit chilly inside," Kanon replied.

Dr. Katherine Boston, Pediatric Hemitologist Oncologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital, welcomes Kanon and his brother with huge smiles.

"It's really difficult for the families and the kids especially during the holiday season when they can't be doing their regular festivities, a lot of them can't be at home with their families. So for something like this, just to brighten their spirit, it just means so much and especially for little kids to have made this because it shows that even at a very early age they're learning how to help people and to do something for someone other than them," Boston said.

If you'd like to help Driscoll Children's Hospital in any way, here's a way how to do so:

https://www.driscollchildrens.org/ways-give

