Spreading the joy of music through Del Mar's Viking Band Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was the sound of music at Del Mar College.

On Friday, the college wrapped up this year's Viking Band Camp. All week long, 76 students from across the area spent time at the college learning how to make music.

Camp coordinator Dr. Abel Saldivar Ramirez is an associate professor of music at Del Mar College. He, along with other music educators took part in training these students.

"The beauty about an ensemble like this is we have a mixture of students," Ramirez said. "We have kids all the way up from the 12th grade. So it's a variety of music making, a variety of skill levels. We combine it into this soup of music making and come out with a great product."

Later that afternoon, the campers provided a free public performance to showcase what they learned.