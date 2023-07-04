Spend Fourth of July with South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Join the South Texas Botanical Gardens in celebrating Independence Day with admission prices hotter than a firecracker.

Gather the family and head on over to South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, located at 8545 S. Staples St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

General admission will be reduced by a fourth for the 4th of July. Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the gardens, conservatories, the Butterfly House, trails, wetlands, a kid's play area with Treehouse, the gift shop, and the Birdhouse Exhibit.

"But the super hot deal is all new memberships, featuring 350 reciprocal gardens nationwide, also will be 25 percent off July 4th, the largest reduction we’ve ever offered. This means free admission to STBG and 349 other botanical gardens or arboreta with our membership card," said South Texas Botanical Garden's staff.

Picnics and well-behaved leashed canines are welcome, but no fireworks will be allowed on the grounds. Parking is free for the South Texas Botanical Gardens, as always.

REDUCED ADMISSION July 4 will be:

Adults ages 13-59: $6.75 (regularly $9)

Age 60 up, Active Military, College: $5.25 (regularly $7)

Ages 3-12: $3.75 (regularly $5)

Under age 3 & Members: Free!

REDUCED MEMBERSHIPS July 4 will be:

Individual: $26.25 (regularly $35)

Couple: (1 household) $37.50 (regularly $50)

Family: (1 household) / Grandparent (grandchildren under 18) $56.25 (regularly $75)