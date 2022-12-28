Southwest Airlines fixing flight delays, cancellations at CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday travel has been tricky this year, with heavy winter storms disrupting flights all across the U.S., including flights to and from Corpus Christi.

According to a release from the city of Corpus Christi, Southwest Airlines has cancelled and delayed many of its flights and has been working to keep its customers as up to date as possible on their website.

City officials said Southwest Airlines will have a flight arriving at Corpus Christi International Airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with two scheduled departures daily until normal flight operations resume.

Southwest customers with flights scheduled between Dec. 25 through Jan. 2, may rebook in the same class or travel standby, within 30 days of their original date of travel without paying any additional charge.

The release states that some airlines have announced price caps on flights to help stranded Southwest customers reach their destinations. Customers must contact other airlines to find alternative accommodations.

Those with more questions can contact Southwest Airlines directly at 1-800-435-9792 or use the Southwest mobile app or website to rebook flights.

