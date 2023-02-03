South Texas Trail Ride begins.

EDROY, Texas — Dozens of Coastal Bend cowboys and cowgirls hit the trail for the 64th annual South Texas Trail ride..

They mounted up on horses or jumped aboard covered wagons and horse drawn buggies for the start of the event on Friday morning.

The trail riders took off from Edroy for the start of an eight day trek to San Antonio.

That's where they'll help kick off the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The trail riders said it's not too late to saddle up and join them.

"Come and join us! Everybody's welcome, everybody is welcome, whether you have a horse or not," Trail boss Michael Dunn said. "We'll be at dances (Friday night) in Tynan, tomorrow night we'll be in Beeville at the Grand for a dance and then in Falls City on Tuesday we'll also have a dance."

The trail riders will follow U.S. Highway 181 to San Antonio.

So why do they do it? Dunn said it's to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

