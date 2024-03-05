South Texas ranchers helping out Panhandle Region ranchers

Falfurrias rancher gathered livestock donations for ranchers in the Panhandle Region to help them with the loss caused by the wildfires.

More than a million acres have burned and livestock has died.



Falfurrias native and rancher Trey Wright has been watching and listening to the news about the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle – he knew he had to help.

Wright has a friend, Mike Khoman, who lives the Canyon area near the wildfires that are still burning with well over a million acres turned to ash. After Wright spoke with Khoman – Wright learned that ranchers, up north, have also lost thousands of livestock.

As a farmer himself, Wright knew he had to help.

“He was affected a little bit, but his neighbors were affected a great deal and were needing some help. Needing some feed and hay – to get up there. And, so, I’m just trying to put something together. Some feed and take up there to them. See if I can help,” Wright said.

Wright parked his 32-foot trailer at Rudy’s Feed Store in Falfurrias and waited patiently has people donated.

In a press release from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller expressed his concern for the agricultural impact the fire will have on the Panhandle Region.

Miller said "I know of ranchers who have lost everything. Our agency will continue its effort to do everything we can.”

And over in Falfurrias, Wright said he’ll do everything he can by making the 11-hour drive to meet Khoman and deliver the supplies he picked up for the local livestock there.

“A lot of people are having hardships and what have you. The kindness of my heart. Just trying to help,” Wright said.

Wright said he’s thankful for the community’s assistance in helping fill his trailer. Now, he will head north with the much-needed supplies.

For more information call 361-701-1073.

