South Texas 'Clear the Shelter' event featured at Corpus Christi Home and Garden show

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Hundreds of animals will be available for adoption this weekend at the Corpus Christi Home and Garden Show at the American Bank Center.

Various animal shelters and rescue groups from across the Coastal Bend will have over 400 animals available for adoption at the first-ever South Texas 'Clear the Shelter' event.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has partnered with Pet Supplies Plus and Star Mobile Clinic to get animals spayed/neutered, microchipped, and receive age-appropriate vaccines.

"We will be bringing adoptable dogs on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. They would love to find a fur-ever home," said Rescue Coordinators with CCACS.

Rescue coordinators with the Gulf Coast Humane Society will have animals available for adoption that will be ready to go home with a microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, a free first vet visit, 6 months of heartworm prevention, and a sample bag of food.

Admission to the Corpus Christ Home and Garden Show is free, and adoption fees will be waived for the pets that are attending this event.

Take a look at the Corpus Christi Home and Garden Show hours of operation:

September 8th: 2PM - 6PM

September 9th: 10AM - 6PM

September 10th: 11AM - 5PM