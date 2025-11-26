South Texas Botanical Gardens transforms into winter wonderland for Holly-Days celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is bringing holiday magic to the Coastal Bend with its eighth annual Holly-Days at the Gardens celebration, running select Friday and Saturday evenings through December 20.

The festive event, presented by Valero, takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on November 28/29, December 5/6, 12/13, and 19/20 at the gardens located at 8545 S. Staples St.

Visitors can enjoy Santa visits, hayrides, kids' crafts, a lighted hay maze, photo cut-outs, pictures with animal ambassadors, and s'mores with cocoa. All activities except refreshments and animal photo vet-expense donations are included in general admission or membership.

The centerpiece of the celebration is a traditional 20-foot fresh-cut lighted fir tree in the Rose Garden. The grounds transform into a lighted wonderland featuring "Cherry Blossom" trees, seasonal ocean décor, Texas-sized wood reindeer, a lighted Butterfly House, and a Poinsettia Tree in the Bromeliad Conservatory.

A highlight of this year's display is the "Emerald Forest" by internationally-known environmental artist Shelia Rogers. The installation features a brilliantly inner-lit 18-foot "Eco Christmas Tree" and four smaller matching versions made with thousands of recycled green plastic bottles, creating a "Recycled Christmas" in the Plumeria Garden.

The eco-friendly theme continues with a "Tire Tree," wreaths and snowmen crafted from old bicycle rims, and small holiday characters made from recycled stair rail bannisters.

