South Texas Botanical Gardens offers quality time with dad this Father's Day weekend

Free admission for dads this weekend
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:29:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're struggling to think of what to get dad for Fathers Day, the South Texas Botanical Gardens is hosting some fun events this weekend.

Families will be able to enjoy nature trails, explore the wetlands and boardwalk, admire the gardens and visit the newly renovated reptile room.

Plus, dads get in for free!

For Father's Day, only dads will be granted free admission.

Admission for the general public ranges from $5 to $9.

As a present, the South Texas Botanical Gardens is also offering 20% off annual membership.

An individual membership is priced at $35.

For more information, click here.

