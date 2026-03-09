South Texas Botanical Gardens offers families a wild alternative to the beach this spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is hosting "Break from the Beach," giving families a chance to swap the crowded shoreline for something a little wilder.

I caught up with Executive Director Michael Womack to find out what makes it worth the trip.

"You can see different snakes, lizards, and tortoises up close and learn more about them out at the botanical gardens. So it's fun, and it's educational, and it's something for the whole family, not just the plant lovers," Womack said.

For Womack, it's about more than just a fun day out.

"That's really what we try to do: get people excited about the environment and look at it in a different way. So take a nature walk, go look at some birds, interact with our native butterfly exhibit," Womack said.

As a Corpus Christi native, I have to admit I've never actually been here. But it didn't take long to see why families keep coming back.

That's where I met Jenna Allen and her family. It turns out, the crowded shoreline is exactly what she's trying to avoid.

"Oh yeah, we shy away from the beach during spring break. It's really busy, so this was a nice alternative today," Allen said.

Ellena Lerma was also out for spring break — and between the wildlife and the butterfly exhibit, she didn't miss the beach one bit.

"Yeah this is much better because you get to learn about stuff and relax here," Lerma said.

