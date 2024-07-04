South Texas Botanical Gardens offers a fourth off admission prices for the 4th of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens' Fourth of July admission prices are hotter than a Texas summer!

The Botanical Gardens is offering you a "fourth-off" on the 4th of July. All general admission prices will be reduced by one-fourth, or if you'd like more time to enjoy the Botanical Gardens, you can buy a membership for 25% off.

The garden's parrots will be making a come-back to greet folks the morning of the Fourth of July.

"There's a lot going on for July 4th, but why don't you come out to the Botanical Gardens, particularly in the morning before it gets too hot, and still have plenty of time for hot dogs," said Dr. Michael Womack, Executive of South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

Along with the parrots returning, the reptiles will be out, and the plumeria garden is in full bloom.

REDUCED ADMISSION July 4 will be:

Adults ages 13-59 $7.50 (regularly $10)

Age 60 up, Active Military, College $6.00 (regularly $8)

Ages 3-12 $4.50 (regularly $6)

Under age 3 & Members Free!

Purchase memberships at check-in—pay no admission that day!

REDUCED MEMBERSHIPS July 4 will be:

Individual $30 (regularly $40)

Couple (1 household) $45 (regularly $60)

Family (1 household) / Grandparent (grandchildren under 18) $67.50 (regularly $90)