South Staples Street lane closure continues through December 2 for utility repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One southbound lane on South Staples Street is closed for utility line repair work between Timbergate Drive and Lipes Boulevard.

The closure began late Monday and is expected to continue through Tuesday, December 2. Two-way traffic is allowed on the remaining lanes of South Staples Street during the construction period.

Gateway Drive will remain open to traffic throughout the repair work. Businesses and driveways in the area will remain accessible to customers and residents.

Motorists traveling through the area must follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone safely. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow.

The City of Corpus Christi said the project is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve streets and infrastructure for residents, businesses and visitors.

