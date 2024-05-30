South Fork Apartments damaged during storm Wednesday morning

A storm packing high winds and rain roared through the Coastal Bend early Wednesday morning.

Residents at the South Fork Apartments in Calallen woke up to find the storm left behind some damage to their complex.

The storm also caused damage across the northwest side of the city.

First-floor tenant Enrique Gutierrez was inside his apartment when he heard a loud noise coming from outside his window.

"So I was getting ready for bed. It was like 4:00," he said when speaking about the event. "I was on my phone, and I just heard a loud bang. I thought a tornado was moving in because I've had one hit here before, but at another apartment. So, I heard something picking up, a noise, but it wasn't [a tornado], and it stopped. I thought, 'What was that?' I get up and go outside with my flashlight and that's when I saw the bricks on the ground."

It wasn't just one brick. It was a pile of them ripped out of the side of the apartment by the storm. Maintenance crews spent the morning cleaning some of the walkways so residents could get by.

Luckily, no one was injured during the storm. Maintenance will continue to move debris and patch up the damages that were caused.

