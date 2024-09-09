Sonic Drive-In off of Ayers, Norton Street goes up in flames

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of Corpus Christi's most iconic drive-thru restaurants was the scene of a fire on Monday morning.

A 9-1-1 call came in for the Sonic Drive-In at Ayers and Norton Streets just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire in their storage area. The fire quickly spread from an interior wall to the roof.

It took firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department about half an hour to get it under control, and by then the fire had caused extensive damage.

KRIS 6 News A fire broke out at the Sonic at Ayers and Norton St. on Monday.

"It's going to be a while before they can open up. The health department is gonna have to come out and determine when that can be once they get it fixed," CCFD Battalion Chief David Saenz said.

It's not known what started the fire and no injuries were reported.

