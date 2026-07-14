UPDATE: 11:15 AM

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father during a mental health crisis Monday night, according to police reports.

Son charged with murder after shooting father during mental health crisis

Officers responded to a residence on the 3500 block of Greenwich Drive at approximately 11:32 p.m. following reports of a shooting. The caller reported that her son had shot her husband in the head and fled on foot.

Upon arrival, officers located Markus Xavier Benavidez outside the residence, matching the suspect description provided by dispatch. He was taken into custody without incident and later charged with murder.

Inside the home, officers discovered the victim, identified as Markus Benavidez, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical personnel confirmed the death at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News, the victim's wife told police the suspect had recently been hospitalized for several days and was experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms and hallucinations. She told investigators that approximately one hour before the shooting, she had contacted a crisis hotline seeking help for her son's deteriorating mental state.

The incident occurred while the victim was sleeping in the bedroom. The victim's wife reported observing her son exhibiting erratic behavior before he entered the bedroom, retrieved a handgun from a nightstand, and fired the weapon. She attempted to intervene but heard gunshots during the struggle.

Evidence collected at the scene included the firearm and a bullet recovered from the bedroom. The suspect was tested for gunshot residue, and crime scene technicians documented the scene.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect declined to speak with investigators but made a spontaneous statement saying, "I did what I did."

The suspect was transported to the main station and placed in custody. Detectives attempted to interview him, but he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night in the 3500 block of Greenwich Drive.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:32 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Police were able to quickly detain a suspect at the scene who matched the description provided in the initial call. The swift response allowed investigators to secure the scene and begin their investigation immediately.

Investigation Underway

Due to the serious nature of the incident, detectives from CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene to take over the investigation. Both a witness and the suspect were transported to the Main Station for formal interviews.

Following the investigation, Markus Benavidez, 20, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Police have confirmed that the parties involved knew each other, and authorities are treating this as an isolated incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Community Assistance Requested

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help in gathering additional information about this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Those who wish to remain anonymous while providing information can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

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