Some lane closures planned through Thursday on the new Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge has been open for several months, but work on the project continues.

Some of that work beginning tonight will affect south and northbound lanes on the new bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in effect during the day and at night from tonight through Thursday, Dec. 12.

The closures are needed so crews can make some adjustments to the bridge lighting. Drivers should be prepared for delays.

