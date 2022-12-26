Some H-E-B stores experiencing credit, debit card processing issues.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those looking to head to H-E-B may run into some delays at check-out, due to an issue processing some card transactions.

Company officials tell KRIS 6 News there is some sort of issue affecting a number of stores throughout Texas. Machines have not been able to process credit and debit cards at checkout, which has forced some stores to only take cash.

There's no timetable of when this started, how long it will last or what may have caused the problem. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

All H-E-B stores will be open at 6 a.m. and closing early on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m.

All stores will be closed on Christmas day.

