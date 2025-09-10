Solomon Coles High School receives $100,000 technology grant to expand student opportunities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Solomon Coles High School has received a significant technology grant that will transform educational opportunities for students at the alternative campus.

Gary Leary, the teacher who submitted the technology grant application, was inspired by a past student who didn't have a clear path to graduation.

"Alright so this is where our lab is actually gonna be located," Leary said while showing the future technology lab space.

Leary says the school frequently faces a common problem with students who age out of the system.

"We have to turn away, because there's no way for them to get done before they turn 21," Leary said.

The new program will now allow older students up to age 26 to earn their high school diploma.

Principal Jessica Albert says the expanded age limit opens doors for students who thought graduation was impossible.

"Giving them the opportunity to get that high school diploma that they didn't think they would get," Albert said.

Solomon Coles High School has a rich history, starting as the city's first all-Black school before transitioning to its current role as an alternative school. The campus maintains a history museum that preserves this important legacy.

Albert says the new programs will help the school continue its mission of supporting students.

"Just continue to break those barriers," Albert said.

Eighth grader Izzy Ruz is among the students who will benefit from the technology grant.

"We don't really have a technology class like that in the school, so $100,000 that's big!" Ruz said.

Ruz says he never expected to have this kind of opportunity but feels proud to be part of the school's story.

"I like history myself, so I'm part of it. I'm a part of Corpus history so yeah I like it. It's cool," Ruz said.

Despite the challenges both the school and its students face, Albert wants the community to recognize the strength of Solomon Coles students.

"We have incredible students who overcome so much adversity. No one should ever discount a Solomon Coles' student," Albert said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!