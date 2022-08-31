Solid Waste Department reminds residents not to put hazardous chemicals in garbage or recycling containers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City's Solid Waste Department wants residents to be mindful of what items they place in their garbage and recycling containers.

The department items, particularly flammable materials, are of major concern.

"Certain items increase fire risks in garbage carts, recycling carts, and collection trucks. These fires cause serious injuries or even death to waste collection employees," said city officials.

According to officials, many household products contain the same chemicals as industrial waste and may harm the environment if disposed of improperly.

Residents who pay for Solid Waste collection services can dispose of their hazardous household waste for free at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.

The City of Corpus Christi also offers responsible dangerous waste disposal special events. For more information, visit Hazardous Waste Disposal | City of Corpus Christi (cctexas.com) [cctexas.com]

Here is a list of everyday flammable household items: