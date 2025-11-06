SLEEVES OF SUPPORT: Helping kids in need, one coffee cup at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch is once again teaming up with coffee shops in the Coastal Bend as the “Sleeves of Support” campaign returns to raise awareness for foster and vulnerable children.

The annual event, which coincides with National Adoption Month, has been a point of pride for Agape Ranch over the past four years. The campaign involves several coffee shops giving customers special sleeves with each order. Each sleeve includes a small QR code that links to information about foster care and ways to support children and youth in need.

“We have a lot of kids whose parental rights have been terminated, and they’re just praying for a forever home,” Shannon Murphy, community relations coordinator for Agape Ranch, told KRIS 6 News. “A lot of people are looking for babies, but the reality is that the average age of a foster child is 8 years old. We’re looking for families willing to adopt older children, especially teenagers before they age out of foster care.”

This year, D&C Fence Co. donated the coffee sleeves. “I think it’s important to support an event like this because you’ve got to remember you’re giving back,” D&C Project Management Coordinator Jeremy Tinsley told KRIS 6 News. “There are kids out there with needs that must be met and families taking them in, so I think it’s important for everybody to come together as a community and help support everyone.”

One of the participating coffee shops is Stingers Coffee, which has taken part in the event every year. Owner Hollie Weaver said she’s proud to continue the tradition. “We see them sitting in the drive-thru, scanning the QR code and reading up on it,” Weaver said. “Each year, to participate in this event and help with this. I just think it’s really important that we get the information out about these children who need help.”

The following locations will participate in the event, which Murphy said will run until all sleeves have been distributed:



Stingers Coffee (both locations)

Bell’ Aroma Cafe (all three locations)

Bloom City Coffee (both locations)

Cafe Calypso

Central Kitchen

Coffee Waves (all locations)

Crossroads Coffee House & Co.

Driftwood Coffee

The Grind Coffee Company

Island Joes (Padre Island and CCIA locations)

Love Birds Cafe

Nueces Cafe

Sacred Sips

Wednesdays Coffee Co.

