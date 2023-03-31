Skills U.S.A competition expected to bring increase in customers for local businesses

A competition for middle schoolers to college post-secondary students across the state of Texas started Thursday at The American Bank Center.

Skills U.S.A involves various competitions that showcase students technical skills and knowledge that prepares them for the workforce.

Visit Corpus Christi told us that this event brings over 7,000 students to the Coastal Bend. But that's not all this event brings. Several tourist hot spots prepared for the increase of business as thousands of visiting families are expected to arrive and check them out.

The event takes place right after spring break and right before summer vacation. Visit Corpus Christi's Public Relations Manager America Segura told us it is the main event that local restaurants and hotels look forward to during their off season.

"The students actually take over the entire city. They have a complete takeover. They stay at all the hotels throughout the city. That’s how many people come to Corpus Christi because of this event. The average economic income for this event is over $6 million in the span of seven days," Segura said.

The Executive Surf Club is one local spot that does well on the weekends, but struggles Monday through Thursday. The restaurants owner and President of Water Street Restaurants Richard Lomax told us this event helps keep their small business alive.

"It's a lot to make restaurants go. It's capital intensive and labor intensive in the restaurant business so you really need sales throughout the week," Lomax said.

The Executive Surf Club catered their menu to give different lunch options and more drink range for younger customers. They weren't the only tourist attraction that felt the wave of students this week. The Omni Hotel is booked for the rest of the week.

"Before we get to the summer season, it's a group like this that allows us to maximize our revenue and occupancy. They take over 80 percent of hotels," General Manager Krystof Kucewicz said.

Both the Omni staff and the Executive Surf Club discussed beforehand what to expect this week. The Omni has partnered with Skills U.S.A to host their students for several years and are prepared for a change in hotel pace.

The Executive Surf Club scheduled more staff this week to continue giving customers top tier service for the rest of the competition.

Segura recommends for businesses to take advantage of the competition and post on their social medias to engage with young and visiting faces.

The competition ends Saturday.