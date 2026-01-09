Six Points crosswalks to be replaced for federal safety compliance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will begin replacing decorative crosswalks at the Six Points intersection and on Shoreline Drive starting Monday to comply with updated state mandates, according to a press release from the city.

The crosswalks will be restriped to meet federal design and safety standards. City crews will first remove the four crosswalks at the Six Points intersection before moving to work on Shoreline Drive.

KRIS 6

Workers will implement daily lane closures to remove and restore pavement sections. The project at both locations is expected to last several weeks.

KRIS 6

Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain watchful in work zones, and follow posted signs.

All access to businesses and neighborhoods in the area will be maintained, and crews will remain diligent in minimizing disruptions to the community.

KRIS 6

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!