Sip and shop at Kingsville's monthly Wine Walk on Saturday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It's that time of month again, where sipping and shopping at the same time are highly encouraged; Kingsville's Main Street Wine Walk!

The event will take place Saturday October 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be vendors along the route and downtown businesses will be available for browsing as well. VESTA Real Estate Group and Stef & Bec’s Boutique will be providing charcuterie bags inside the historic Texas Theatre for the first 30 people who check in. Beer and wine will also be available in the lobby.

A Downtown Texas Imagine the Possibilities Tour will also take place at 4 p.m. at the Train Depot. On the tour you'll be able to learn more about the seven downtown properties with lease or sale options available, and you'll be able to learn about the new plans for the Texas Theatre as part of a development project for Kingsville's downtown area.

While the event technically ends at 6 p.m., you can extend your afternoon downtown into the evening by signing up for a Sip & Paint event at Celebrations that begins at 6:30 p.m.. It includes a complimentary glass

of wine.

For more information on Kingsville's Wine Walk and all the event has to offer, click here.