Sinton woman taken to hospital by HALO-Flight after being shot

SINTON, Texas — A Sinton woman was transported to the hospital via HALO-Flight after she was shot Thursday night.

"Sinton Police is working a shooting in town this evening," said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera in a Facebook post. "The female victim was transported to an area hospital by Halo Flight. Our deputies were actively looking for the suspect in the area."

Rivera stated that two deputies spotted the suspect north of Sinton and took him into custody.

There is no word on the medical condition of the woman who was shot.