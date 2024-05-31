Sinton PD attempts to make a dangerous intersection safe for everyone

SINTON, Tx — Law enforcement tells KRIS 6 News the intersection at Texas Highway 89 at US Highway 77 is a place where crashes are known to happen.

Some drivers who pass through are finding it dangerous, and Sinton law enforcement wants to help change that.

"I don't think the child is going to make it. He's had no brain activity since he left here,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Texas DPS and San Patricio County deputies responded to a car crash on Sunday morning involving a family of three from San Antonio.

Rivera said their vehicle did not stop at the intersection crossing and got broadsided.

"We have some serious injuries every time we have a wreck out here. You have high speed traffic going through here and people crossing over not stopping at the stop sigh or failing to yield. They'll fly through and you also see a lot of commercial traffic coming through here,” Rivera said.

From daily commuters to large semis. The traffic doesn't stop.

KRIS 6 News looked at the numbers. According to TXDOT crash records from Jan. 1, 2021, to today there have been 43 crashes, 3 of them fatal.

"People need to be aware. This is a bad intersection and it's not by design,” Rivera said.

Brooke Tedder works nearby in Sinton. She's experienced how dangerous the intersection can be.

"It's a daily occurrence where I have people pulling out in front of me and they're not gauging time correctly and my speed and I have to break pretty hard. It's close call daily,” Tedder said.

With too many wrecks happening at this one intersection, TXDOT installed flashing stop signs.

"I think flashing lights could help but maybe more lighting on the exits. I think it's difficult for other drivers to see,” Tedder said.

Sheriff Rivera said the flashing stop sign will stay in place.

TXDOT, the sheriff said, is expected to find other ways to make this crossing safer for everyone.