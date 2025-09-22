Sinton ISD parents allege federal violations in ongoing dispute with district

SINTON, Texas — Two Sinton ISD parents have leveled new allegations against the district, including a potential federal privacy violation and continued administrative failures, following a months-long dispute over grading policies and course access.

In August, several parents at Sinton ISD reached out to KRIS 6 News raising concerns about inconsistent course enrollment policies they claim have unfairly disadvantaged some students.

Recent allegations claim potential violations of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Chris Saldana, the parent of a Sinton ISD student, claims the transcript from his Level 1 grievance was improperly included in another parent’s, Charles Suarez’s, Level 3 grievance packet. The original packet was provided by the district’s legal counsel.

Suarez provided the packet with the transcript included, and information related to Saldana’s student was included unredacted. According to 20 U.S.C. § 1232g of FERPA, schools cannot disclose a student’s education records, or personally identifiable information within them, without written parental consent.

When speaking with Saldana on Sept. 9, he said he had yet to receive notice from either the district or its legal counsel about this error.

Concern among the parents also includes the district operating without a board-approved grading policy for the current 2025-26 school year.

They allege the board, on advice from its legal counsel citing the "Fairchild v. Liberty ISD" case, has tabled discussions on a new policy due to ongoing grievances. The district confirmed the lack of an updated policy in its statement but did not mention the court case.

Both parents are calling for an independent, third-party investigation into the district’s administration, alleging the school board has failed to adequately look into their claims.

“The biggest concern that we have is that our son is not the only one affected. We're here for the other students that do not have a voice,” Suarez said. “We want them to know that the administration they have starting with the superintendent and the assistant superintendent, they do not have subject matter experts that know what to do in this case.”

Saldana echoed the need for transparency. “You need to have transparency and accountability. I mean we need to operate a district that can trust one another and their administration.”

In response to a request for an interview with Superintendent Dr. Andy Reddock, Sinton ISD provided KRIS 6 News with the following statement:

Sinton ISD would like to address ongoing concerns within the school community regarding course enrollment procedures and academic class rank. The District affirms that all actions taken have been in full compliance with applicable state education laws and Board policies. There were no violations of state law or Board policy, and all grievance processes have been conducted in accordance with established guidelines.



The District remains committed to transparency and accountability in its practices. Since April, Sinton ISD has proactively reviewed and refined its registration and course selection processes to better serve students and families. The District has taken meaningful steps to address problems and has implemented checks and balances to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future. These updates are designed to create a more efficient and equitable experience for all students.



At this time, Sinton ISD does not have a finalized grading policy for the upcoming school year. The Board of Trustees chose to pause discussion on this topic to allow for additional review and consideration. In the interim, Sinton ISD will continue following the grading policy used in the previous academic year. We have full confidence that these standards ensure that all students are being evaluated fairly and consistently across all campuses.



We deeply value the feedback from our community and are dedicated to addressing concerns with professionalism and care. Our ongoing goal is to make thoughtful adjustments that enhance the educational experience for all students.



The District appreciates the continued support of our families and community members. We look forward to another successful school year, providing high-quality educational experiences that prepare our students for future success.



For additional information or questions, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their campus administration directly. Sinton ISD

