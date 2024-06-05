SINTON, Tx — Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, born, raised, and a proud resident of Sinton, made his final journey to his hometown on Monday, June 3.

Officer Ortiz was part of a funeral procession on Tuesday, May 21 when he was hit from behind by an SUV, throwing him off his motorcycle. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries butlater diedas a result of his injuries on Saturday, June 1.

Sinton honors fallen CCPD police officer Vicente Ortiz

KRIS 6 News was able to trace Officer Ortiz's final route home as officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department escorted his body from Trevino Funeral Home, through the town of Odem, past Merle Smith Middle School and to Richtea-Gonzalez Funeral Home.

Ortiz was described as an easygoing person who was loved by everyone, and who always helped his community in whatever way he could.

"I've known Officer Ortiz since he was a little kid (and) I know his dad," Sinton resident Ernest Moreno said. "(Ortiz was) a police officer that we all respect, for all the years that he's given the city of CC. We are proud to have had a part of his life, saddened by the loss and to the family, our deepest condolences.

No funeral plans have been released at this time and the family has asked to be left alone while they grieve.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.