Shuck, Sip and Celebrate: Texas Oyster Round Up returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oyster lovers will converge on the Texas coast this weekend as the Texas Surf Conservancy hosts its fourth annual Texas Oyster Round Up, a celebration of the state’s growing oyster farming industry and the coastal habitats that sustain it.

The free festival is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 28 at WaterStreet Restaurants in downtown Corpus Christi. Organizers say the event will feature the largest gathering of Texas oyster farmers to date, bringing together more than 10 farms for tastings and educational panels.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can sample farmed oysters from across the Texas coast in a tasting room designed to spotlight the industry’s rapid expansion. Oyster aquaculture has gained momentum in recent years as a way to support working waterfronts while easing pressure on wild reef harvests.

The event also will include guest speakers such as Dr. Bill Walton of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and Dr. Lindsay Glass Campbell of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, who are expected to discuss the science behind oyster mariculture and its environmental impact. A panel conversation will examine how Texas restaurants can help strengthen the market for farm-raised oysters.

Chef demonstrations, children’s activities and live music are planned throughout the afternoon, giving the festival a family-friendly feel. Organizers say the goal is not only to showcase Texas oysters but also to connect consumers with the farmers and researchers working to restore and protect coastal ecosystems.

Representatives from the Sink Your Shucks shell recycling initiative will collect discarded shells for use in habitat restoration projects, returning the material to bays and estuaries where oysters can attach and grow.

An after-party at the Executive Surf Club will feature performances by Molly McDonald, Michael Burtts and Django Walker.

Proceeds and donations from the event support the conservancy’s mission to preserve marine habitats and promote sustainable oyster farming along the Texas Gulf Coast.

