Shots fired on 15th Street near Cole Street leads to nearby school lockdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 15th Street and Cole Street Thursday afternoon, prompting a precautionary lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 12:14 p.m. on March 5, 2026 following a shots heard call. Two subjects were detained at the scene.

Metro Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while officers secured the area. Authorities confirmed there is no active threat to public safety at this time.

No additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the detained subjects has been released at this time.

