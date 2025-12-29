‘She Helped Everyone’: Rockport husband mourns wife killed after act of kindness

ROCKPORT, Texas — A Rockport woman's final act of kindness has left her husband both heartbroken after she was struck and killed by a vehicle just moments after helping an elderly man cross the street.

Debbra Mease, 53, was hit by a vehicle Monday at the intersection of State Highway 35 and West Corpus Christi Street. She had just finished helping an elderly man safely cross the street and was making a trip to Circle K to get snacks after a long day of making tamales for the family business.

Donald described his wife as his best friend and an integral part of their home business, Don Tamales. Debbra grew up in Rockport and had been a source of motivation for Donald.

"She gave me inspiration... she really added to the business," Donald said.

The couple shared what Donald called a magical and healthy love story.

"Everyday was just joyful with her," Donald said.

Now their trips to the beach, movie nights and working together have become cherished memories cut short by tragedy.

Donald remembers his wife for her giving heart. She was a retired nurse and emphasizes the impact she made on many people in their community.

"If she seen someone alone or look troubled, she just get up and walk over to them and sit down next to them, put their arm around them and talk to them, pray around them, whatever," Donald said.

As he mourns his loss, Donald hopes Debbra's death can lead to safety improvements in the area, particularly better lighting at the dangerous intersection.

"If anything comes out of this tragedy is that we get some sort of lighting and stop sign, I don't know, it's not going to be a stop sign, but at least a blinking light or a traffic light like they've done in other intersects. Now that they've opened up the bypass on Corpus Christi Street with an overpass, there's been a lot more traffic," Donald said.

For his customers, Donald hopes to return to making the food he and Debbra loved creating together, though he's taking time to heal.

"I dont know what to do, I had so many orders for Christmas and through New Years. Some of the customers have already called me and says dont even worry about it. And I said Ill reach out to you when I heal up a little bit more," he said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rockport Police Department. The family is accepting donations to help with funeral expenses, if you would like to donate click here.

