Shane Smith and the Saints announced for Rodeo Corpus Christi 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days has announced Shane Smith and the Saints as the final artist for the 2026 Physicians Premier Concert Series at Rodeo Corpus Christi. The Austin-based red dirt country band will perform Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The announcement completes a diverse lineup that includes Carly Pearce, Larry the Cable Guy, The Marshall Tucker Band, Switchfoot, David Lee Garza Reunion with special guests, and Midland performing throughout the first week of May.

Shane Smith & The Saints formed in 2011 when lead vocalist and guitarist Shane Smith moved to Austin and connected with fiddle player Bennett Brown. The band has built a dedicated fanbase through extensive touring, performing hundreds of shows annually across the United States and internationally, including Europe and Asia.

The current lineup features Shane Smith on vocals and guitar, Bennett Brown on fiddle, Dustin Schaefer on lead guitar, Chase Satterwhite on bass, and Zach Stover on drums. Their sound blends country, folk, rock, and Americana with cinematic indie-rock influences, featuring four-part harmonies and a rootsy fiddle-driven sound.

The band's grassroots approach has led to sold-out performances at iconic venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which sold out in 36 hours, and the Ryman Auditorium. They release music independently through Geronimo West Records.

Pre-sale tickets are available online from Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. through Friday, February 7 at 9 a.m. using the code BUCFRIEND. Individual tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

The complete 2026 Physicians Premier Concert Series lineup includes:

Friday, May 2: Carly Pearce

Saturday, May 3: Larry the Cable Guy

Tuesday, May 6: The Marshall Tucker Band

Wednesday, May 7: Switchfoot

Thursday, May 8: David Lee Garza Reunion with special guest Jay Perez & The Official Tribute to Emilio Navaira featuring Diego Navaira & Emilio Navaira

Friday, May 9: Midland

Saturday, May 10: Shane Smith and the Saints

