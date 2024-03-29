Several years of construction on S. Port Ave caused by water main repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Neighbors and drivers who travel along South Port Avenue will have to wait a little longer for road construction to be completed.

We first reported the repairs back in November. Since then, viewers have called our newsroom to tell us they haven’t seen much progress. The city's Engineering Services Departmenttells me the trouble started nearly six years ago from a series of water main breaks.

“The need was identified around 2018 when we were starting to try to raise the pressure gradient on the entire distribution system," Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services said.

Construction officially began in 2022. The city created a design plan to replace the main transmission line that was installed in 1954. It was initially $5 million from water utility funds but has now increased more by $2 million.

"The decision was made by the Water Utility, after we started construction, to also do the laterals," Edmonds said. "So this is all for the intersecting streets. We are putting in the smaller diameter lines in those streets as well.

Although fixing the area’s water main infrastructure is the reason behind the dirt and barrels, Richard Rivera said it has caused an inconvenience for him.

“Get somebody that’s gonna finish the job," Rivera said.

He recently had surgery and said the road conditions back up traffic when he heads to doctor’s appointments.

“It’s already been over a year," Rivera said. "Over there at Port and Baldwin and Port and Tarlton, it’s the worst. Especially when everybody’s getting out. Traffic is bad.”

Erica Riojas, Manager at Bandas Seafood, says the construction has also impacted business. Things have been slow at the restaurant and she believes it’s due to the lack of accessibility to the parking lot.

“Our business has been slow due to the construction on the street. People think it’s closed," Riojas said."They’ve been telling us this for years. There are even accidents here. We’ve had a car dipped inside this ugly hole that’s on the ground and they [the city] never fixed it.”

During a conversation with KRIS 6 News reporter, Alexis Scott, the city emphasized that this is not an overnight project. Workers will still be on the project for a couple more months. Construction is expected to be done by June.

If you have questions or concerns related to road construction, call 311.

