Selena Mirador temporarily closed for upgrades

Posted at 2023-11-01T16:26:58-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 17:26:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena fans far and wide come down to the Corpus Christi Bayfront every day to pay homage to the Queen of Tejano at Mirador De La Flor, located at 600 N. Shoreline Boulevard. But those fans might want to wait a couple of weeks to do so while the city does a few lighting upgrades.

Starting Wednesday, November 1, the Selena Memorial will be closed to the public on the weekdays while the city makes needed lighting upgrades to the Selena Mirador. The mirador will be accessible on the weekend but will not have lighting while the lighting upgrades are underway.

The upgrade will replace the existing lighting with LED lights. In fact, all miradors along the Corpus Christi Bayfront will receive this lighting upgrade.

