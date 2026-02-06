Seeing red was a good thing on this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The color red is often associated with danger, but on Friday a lot of people wore red as a sign of hope.

Red clothes and heart hands are helping spread that message on National Wear Red Day. KRIS and KAJA staffers were among the many who wore red in support of women's cardiovascular health.

Wear Red Day, held on the first Friday in February, raises awareness about heart disease and stroke. They are the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

February is also American Heart Month.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!