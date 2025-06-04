PETRONILA, Texas — Residents in Petronila and other parts of Nueces County can now apply for assistance to rebuild homes damaged by the May 8th storm through the Small Business Administration (SBA). This comes after the SBA approved Governor Greg Abbott's request for a disaster declaration for South Texas communities.

"It almost feels like we need to build a brand new house," Michelle Rodriguez Cavazos, a Petronila resident, said.

The SBA is offering the following types of assistance:

Home Disaster Loans

Business Physical Disaster Loans

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program



For residents like Cavazos, this announcement brings hope after weeks of uncertainty.

"Well, it will help us to rebuild because at this point it feels like we haven't been able,” Cavazos said. “We've kinda been stuck and it feels like we were waiting for something to happen or waiting for some good news, which we hadn't had yet."

SBA offers disaster loans to Nueces County residents after May windstorm

Neighborhood News Reporter, Stephanie Molina, met Cavazos shortly after the storm hit and showed KRIS 6 News the extensive damage to her home. Nearly a month later, she's still struggling to rebuild.

"We didn't think about walls and insulation and the amount of money that a new roof costs and certifications and leveling," Cavazos said.

The damage continues to affect her family's daily life.

"It's pretty damaged and my husband is concerned that if that mold gets any worse than what it is at the moment that we probably have to move out of the house, so that my son won't get sick," Cavazos said.

The SBA's low-interest loans aim to help families like Cavazos' get back on their feet after the disaster.

"I just wanna get this done, you know, and I, I want my life to go back to normal and without the loan if I feel like I won't be able to go back to normal whatever normal is," Cavazos said.

Nueces County Emergency Management officials will be working to get residents assisted with applying for the SBA loan.

For more information about SBA assistance, click here.

For more information about Governor Greg Abbott’s SBA assistance announcement, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

