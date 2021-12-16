Santa Claus bringing some Christmas cheer to Annaville FD on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the Annaville Fire Department for some holiday fun on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Santa Claus will be at the fire station with his elves bringing Christmas cheer to the Annaville community.

Take free pictures with Santa, give him your Christmas wish list, and color with some of his elves, as well as some local firefighters and paramedics.

This event will take place at Annaville Fire Station 1, located at 11551 Leopard St. in Corpus Christi.